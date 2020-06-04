Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 bln hit due to coronavirus- cbank official

Reuters | Katmandu | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:01 IST
Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 bln hit due to coronavirus- cbank official
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Nepal's economy is expected to suffer a hit of over $1 billion due to coronavirus containment measures which have hurt business activity and tourism in the Himalayan nation, a central bank official said on Thursday. The shutdown is expected to have knocked some 168 billion Nepali rupees ($1.4 billion) off Nepal's gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending mid-July, the official told Reuters. The country, wedged between China and India, has been under lockdown since March when two cases were reported. Confirmed coronavirus cases have since risen to 2,300 with nine fatalities, and officials say the peak could be months away. "These are our estimates of losses to national production only for this year due to COVID-19," said Chinta Mani Siwakoti, a deputy governor at the Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank. The new financial year starts on July 16. Only last month, the government lowered its growth forecast for the year to 2.3% from 8.5% due to the health crisis. Siwakoti said hotels and restaurants, which were the hardest hit by the lockdown, would be slower to recover because tourists would be restrained for some time even after the pandemic.

"The extent of total economic loss depends on how long the lockdown continues and how soon economic activities revive," said Siwakoti. A central bank panel is studying the impact of the pandemic on the $32 billion economies, he added. The lockdown is in place until June 14, but Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is under pressure from politicians, business groups and the public to re-open the economy before then.

Some businesses have vowed to defy restrictions and open from Thursday. About 20 percent of Nepal's 30 million population is poor and heavily dependent on the informal sector.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean court to review prosecution's arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court said on Thursday it will review the prosecutions request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.The court said in a statement it would carry out the review on June 8. ...

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Delhi's Azadpur

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Azadpur on Thursday. It has been brought under control.As many as ten fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. ANI...

New Zealand on verge of eradicating virus

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infectionsOnly a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that perso...

'So sorry': says US envoy over desecration of Gandhi statue in Washington

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Thursday apologised for desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington. Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue with graffiti and by spraying paint, prompting the Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020