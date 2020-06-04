Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK shares edge up as HSBC, StanChart signal support for China law

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:44 IST
HK shares edge up as HSBC, StanChart signal support for China law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks edged up on Thursday after two major British banks backed China's national security law for the city, easing concerns over the law's impact on the local business community. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 40.68 points, or 0.17%, at 24,366.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index was steady at 9,967.93. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 3.3%, while the IT sector rose 1.25%, the financial sector ended 0.4% higher and the property sector dipped 0.38%. ** Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered rose on Thursday after the banks backed China's national security law for Hong Kong, allaying worries about their businesses getting hurt by any potential political crossfire in their largest market. ** HSBC shares closed 1.83% higher, having gained as much 2.8% earlier. StanChart jumped 4.27%. ** Hong Kong shares were weighed down by the introduction of national security law in the past few sessions, although now more people are believing that it is beneficial for the long-term stability and prosperity of the financial hub, said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.14% at 2,919.25 points, on deepening worries about Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the Trump administration barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.04%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.36%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.122 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.1166.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Emirates Offers Flights For Passengers To 29 Cities And Resumes Transits Through Dubai Hub

EMIRATES AIRLINE EMIRATES OFFERS FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS TO 29 CITIES AND RESUMES TRANSITS THROUGH ITS DUBAI HUB MORE FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 15TH JUNE BETWEEN DUBAI AND 16 CITIES BAHRAIN, MANCHESTER, ZURICH, VIENNA, A...

Inovio partners with non-profit organization to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it partnered with non-profit organization International Vaccine Institute to begin an early trial of the U.S. biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine on humans later this month.The company said the...

ANALYSIS-A triple whammy of crises tests Trump's support ahead of November's election

Battered by crisis after crisis, President Donald Trump appears to be in political peril as never before.Since taking office in 2017, Trump has weathered storm after storm, always emerging with a fighting chance at being re-elected. After h...

Hong Kong passes China national anthem bill amid protests by democracy lawmakers

Hong Kong passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalise disrespect of Chinas national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijings tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city. The move comes just days after Chinese authoriti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020