Trade unions call for protests against commercialisation of coal

Four leading trade unions of Coal India have said they will observe 'black day' on June 11 in protest against the Centre's decision to allow commercialisation of coal. They are also against the mining major's plans to carve out its subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute.

Trade unions backed by CITU, INTUC, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and AITUC said they will hold nationwide protests on June 10 and observe 'black day' on June 11, general secretary of All India Coal Workers' Federation (AICWF), D D Ramanandan, said. The unions alleged that the union government, in the guise of the coronavirus pandemic, decided to handover profitable businesses to the private sector.

The central government had in May said it will allow commercialisation of coal, and let private entities participate in all sectors. The trade unions also criticised the dilution of labour laws in some states and said it will protest against it.