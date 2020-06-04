Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions call for protests against commercialisation of coal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:40 IST
Trade unions call for protests against commercialisation of coal

Four leading trade unions of Coal India have said they will observe 'black day' on June 11 in protest against the Centre's decision to allow commercialisation of coal. They are also against the mining major's plans to carve out its subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute.

Trade unions backed by CITU, INTUC, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and AITUC said they will hold nationwide protests on June 10 and observe 'black day' on June 11, general secretary of All India Coal Workers' Federation (AICWF), D D Ramanandan, said. The unions alleged that the union government, in the guise of the coronavirus pandemic, decided to handover profitable businesses to the private sector.

The central government had in May said it will allow commercialisation of coal, and let private entities participate in all sectors. The trade unions also criticised the dilution of labour laws in some states and said it will protest against it.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

No crisis bogged Basu Chatterjee down, he'd find solutions with smile: 'Byomkesh' star Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur describes the first narration for the hit detective series Byomkesh Bakshi by Basu Chatterjee as brief, but the experience of working with the director on the show left him with an everlasting lesson to always retain simpl...

Irish pubs say 2 metre social distancing spells ruin

Irelands usually tightly-packed pubs say they face ruin unless the government eases one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, under which they can only reopen in August and must keep drinkers two metres apart - reducing capacity for some fr...

A total of 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members blacklisted; Will not be allowed entry into India for 10 years: MHA officials.

A total of 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members blacklisted Will not be allowed entry into India for 10 years MHA officials....

Railways refunds Rs 1885 cr to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

The railways said it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were canceledThe Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020