Left Menu
Development News Edition

Razorpay to facilitate donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Stepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, India's leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swift, secure and seamless customer experience.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:10 IST
Razorpay to facilitate donations for Facebook Fundraisers
Razorpay. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, India's leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swift, secure and seamless customer experience. The FinTech major will facilitate donations for the Facebook Fundraiser platform, allowing people to raise money for charitable organisations, health and medical institutes, underprivileged women workers, animal welfare, personal emergencies and social communities.

In an effort to encourage people, Facebook's Social for Good Live-athon has already seen India's leading celebrities, creators and public figures raise funds for charities. Since its launch on April 24, more than 100 influencers across the country have participated in this initiative and raised money for charities and causes they care for. "We are excited to facilitate online donations for people using Facebook Fundraisers and make their transactions seamless and hassle-free, while raising support for charities that are working to bring India back to its feet. We hope to provide them with a flawless customer experience and help people fight against COVID," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay, while encouraging companies and people to offer support.

"In times like these, it is important for organisations and individuals to continue to come together and improve our response to this situation. While everything looks uncertain to all of us at the moment, the best we can do is to support, so let's continue to do so," he added. "As we continue to fight the pandemic, communities around the country need help. With the launch of Facebook Fundraisers, we are making it easy for people to contribute to relief efforts. We are happy that Razorpay will be facilitating donations on Facebook and enable users from across the country," said Manish Chopra, Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India.

This announcement is also a part of Razorpay's continued efforts to help people battling against COVID-19. Over the last month, the company, with its 'COVID-19 Relief Fund' campaign successfully mobilised individuals and organisations across the nation to support people battling this situation on the frontline. Till date Razorpay has raised over 12 crore Rupees. While the world is hoping for a quick recovery from the current situation, Razorpay urges every company and individual to comply with all precautions and measures, and offer relentless support to ensure the well-being of one and all.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India able to conserve biodiversity because of its culture, ethos to be with nature: Javadekar

Despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the worlds biodiversity because our ethos is to live with the nature, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursda...

Sri Lanka's election commission to decide date for parliamentary polls on Monday

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Thursday that the fresh date for the parliamentary elections would be announced on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mo...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four pati...

WRAPUP 6-Police pepper spray Hong Kongers defying ban to mark Tiananmen

Police pepper-sprayed some Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of Chinas bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown, accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too.Scuffles broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020