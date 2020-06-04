Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer confidence collapses, economy may contract by 1.5 pc in FY21: RBI surveys

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:56 IST
Consumer confidence collapses, economy may contract by 1.5 pc in FY21: RBI surveys

Consumer confidence has collapsed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it may result in contraction of the economy by 1.5 per cent during 2020-21, surveys released by the Reserve Bank showed on Thursday. "Consumer confidence collapsed in May 2020, with the Current Situation Index (CSI) touching historic low and the one year ahead Future Expectations Index (FEI) also recording a sharp fall, entering the zone of pessimism," as per the Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) released by the RBI. According to another survey, GDP during the current financial year is likely to contract by 1.5 per cent, though the next fiscal is expected to be much better. "Real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to contract by 1.5 per cent in 2020-21 but is expected to revert to growth terrain next year, when it is likely to grow by 7.2 per cent," said the Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) sponsored by the RBI. Real private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is expected to decline by 0.5 per cent during 2020-21 but likely to record 6.9 per cent growth next fiscal, the survey said. It added that real gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is likely to register negative growth of 6.4 per cent in 2020-21 but is expected to grow by 5.6 per cent in 2021-22. Real gross value added (GVA) is expected to decline by 1.7 per cent this fiscal but record 6.8 per cent growth in 2021-22, supported by uptick in industrial and services sector activities, said the SPF survey based on response of 24 panellists. According to the CCS, consumer perception on the general economic situation, employment scenario and household income plunged deeper into contraction zone, while expectations on general economic situation and employment scenario for the year ahead were also pessimistic. "Overall consumer spending remained afloat, mostly due to relative inelasticity in essential spending ; consumers, however, reported sharp cuts in discretionary spending and also do not expect much improvement in the coming year," it added. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey was conducted through telephonic interviews during May 5-17, 2020 in 13 major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Patna. Perceptions and expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and own income and spending were obtained from 5,300 households. A third study on 'Households' Inflation Expectations Survey' said households' median inflation perception and expectations increased sharply in May 2020 as compared with the March 2020 round of the survey. Participants were expecting increasing price pressure on food products. More households expect general prices and inflation to rise over a three-month horizon as compared to the previous round. A total of 5,761 urban households participated in the survey.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count ...

UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 176 to 39,904, government says

The United Kingdoms death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.On Wednesday a separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Norther...

GAVI raises $567 mln of $2 bln goal to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor

The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised 567 million towards an initial goal of 2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.The deal would help se...

As COVID-19 cases soar, Centre tells SC make-shift hospitals will have to be built in near future

As India recorded a daily jump of over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth day on Thursday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that a large number of make-shift hospitals will have to be built in the near future to accommodate the constant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020