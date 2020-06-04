Left Menu
Around 31 L workers returned to UP: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:01 IST
Around 31lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh through trains and other means with state road transport corporation buses alone ferrying over 2.30 lakh people in last three days, an official said on Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awsathi said about 31 lakh people have come to the state by trains and other means.

In addition to this, 52,000 passengers were ferried by Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation in 2,200 buses on June 1, 68,000 passengers in 3,100 buses on June 2 and 1.10 lakh passengers June 3, he added. Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday also reviewed the works of UPSRTC and expressed his satisfaction over its operations in ferrying the migrant workers from various states during the CIOVID lockdown. He said the chief minister noted the fact that employees of the corporation are maintaining full COVID-19 protocol with emphasis on sanitisation.

Bus stations are being sanitised every six hours besides proper sanitisation of buses is being done, he said/ Awasthi said so far 1,617 trains have arrived in the state and five trains will later during the day. We have also been successful in bringing workers from the southern states, he said, adding maximum 274 trains reached Gorakhpur, followed by Junpur (139), Varanasi (119), Lucknow (113) and Deoria (103), he said.

