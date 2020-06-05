20 DMRC staff have tested positive for COVID-19 till date: Sources

Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources said on Thursday. Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

The DMRC on Thursday also put out a tweet, saying, "Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID". The tweet carried a poster showing the Metro girl, DMRC's mascot, wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.