Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, HK stocks dip on Sino-U.S. rift, trim weekly gains

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:37 IST
China, HK stocks dip on Sino-U.S. rift, trim weekly gains

China stocks dipped on Friday ahead of a highly awaited U.S. jobs report and as Sino-U.S. tensions deepened, though the benchmark Shanghai index was set for the best week in two months on hopes that Beijing will pursue more stimulus to shore up its flagging economy. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3% at 2,911.58 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.3%, with its financial sector sub-index dropping 0.6%, the consumer staples sector down 0.2%, the real estate index down 1.6% and the healthcare sub-index dipped 0.1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index was pretty much flat at 24,370.86. ** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.3% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was also weaker by 0.3%. ** U.S.-China tensions remained high as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for China-based companies should be "a model" for all other exchanges around the world.

** The comments came after Beijing and Washington clashed throughout the week over airlines operation, Hong Kong's trade status and human rights issues. ** For the week, the People's Bank of China drained a net 450 billion yuan ($63.29 billion), the biggest weekly net drain since mid-February, compared with 670 billion yuan of injection on a net basis a week earlier. ** The Shanghai Composite is up 2.2% on-week, heading for its best week since early March, due to expectation of fresh policy support from the Chinese government.

* If "policy (support) continues to move forward, then it will help market confidence to rise," analysts at Dongguan Securities said in a note. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index edged up 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.5%.

** The yuan was 0.2% stronger at 7.0998 per U.S. dollar.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

ANALYSIS-Red tape thwarts South Africa's green energy potential

Science News Roundup: Largest ancient Maya structure found; DNA helps scholars divine Dead Sea Scrolls and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers

The 1 trillion container shipping industry is in a slowdown. Literally.Some shipping lines, whose retail customers are being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, are reducing sailing speeds and taking longer routes around Africa, avoiding ...

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexicans protested against police brutality on Thursday in the second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in publi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now When coronavirus and protests collideAustralian authorities are taking legal action to try and stop a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Saturday in Sydney, citing the risk o...

South Africa dehorns dozens of rhinos to prevent lockdown poaching surge

South Africa has dehorned dozens of rhinos in three popular game parks, aiming to prevent armed poachers taking advantage of the post-COVID-19 crash in tourism to kill them for their horns. The exercise in Pilanesburg National Park and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020