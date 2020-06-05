Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks set for strong finish to week, banks sizzle after ECB

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:29 IST
European stocks set for strong finish to week, banks sizzle after ECB

European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.3%, led by a 3.3% jump in bank stocks, while insurers, automakers and travel stocks gained nearly 3%. Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies, progress in development of a COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus actions.

Europe's STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from its March lows, with investors moving into more economically sensitive cyclical sectors. The benchmark index is on course to post a 5.9% gain this week, its best showing since April 10.

The euro zone banks index climbed 4.1%, led by Spanish banks, benefiting from gains on their sovereign bond holdings. Investors have warmed up to peripheral euro zone debt this week after Thursday's bigger-than-expected expansion of ECB's pandemic-linked stimulus package. Shares in Banco de Sabadell jumped 7.9%, while France's Societe Generale and Germany's Commerzbank gained 7% and 6.4%.

"Much pessimism remains priced into eurozone financial assets but the ECB continues to provide a material level of support," said Raymond James' European strategist Chris Bailey. "Signs of recent eurozone government coordination efforts can only help positively augment this." British Airways owner-IAG topped gains on the STOXX 600 with a 11% jump, while shares in easyJet, Lufthansa and Air France gained between 3% and 6.2%.

Airbus gained 6.6% after Australia's Qantas announced plans to reactivate plans to order airplanes. German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 6.9% after it confirmed ongoing talks for a new chief executive officer with Daniel Grieder, former head of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe.

German property group Deutsche Wohnen gained 2.3% after a report of its entry into the blue-chip DAX index to replace Lufthansa.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets

Facebook Inc will start labeling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organizations, and later this summer will block any ads from such outlets that target U.S. users, it said on Thursday. The worlds biggest social network will...

Hong Kong stocks post biggest weekly jump in 5 years on cenbanks' boost globally

The Hong Kong stock market ended higher on Friday, clocking its largest weekly gains since 2015, as improving investor sentiment and central bank support globally offset local political concerns. The Hang Seng index closed 1.7 higher at 24...

China says committed to properly resolve border standoff with India ahead of key military talks

China on Friday said that it is committed to properly resolve the relevant issue with India ahead of the key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday to end the border standoff. Both sides are expected to delib...

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020