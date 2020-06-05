Left Menu
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur of 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:58 IST
Biocon Executive Chairperson  Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at a virtual award ceremony, the company said in a statement. She was selected  from among 46 Entrepreneur of the Year country award winners from 41 countries and territories, it added.

"I am truly honoured to receive the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020. At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems. The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that's been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey," Mazumdar-Shaw said. "My business focus is global healthcare and the provision of universal access to life saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders," she added.

Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate, Mazumdar-Shaw said.  "Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It's important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits," she added. Mazumdar-Shaw is the third Indian to win this award, the earlier winners from India were Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies , the statement said.

"The judging panel were impressed by her ability to build and sustain growth over the past 30 years and by her integrity and passion for philanthropy that has delivered huge global impact. She has built India's largest biopharmaceutical company on a foundation of compassionate capitalism and putting patient needs before profits," EY World Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel Chair Manny Stul said..

