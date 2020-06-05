Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:13 IST
Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results
Tata Motors jumped by 13.6 pc on Friday to close at Rs 111.95 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 113 points or 1.13 per cent at 10,142.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 6.8 per cent, metal by 3.9 per cent, metal by 3.8 per cent and financial service by 2.2 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors saw a phenomenal jump of 13.65 per cent to close the day at Rs 111.95 per share. State Bank of India was up by 8.7 per cent at Rs 189.25 per unit after posting a four-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,581 crore.

Aviation stocks gained further ground on likely resumption of international flights in July. Domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after over two months of shutdown due to coronavirus. SpiceJet gained 9.9 per cent and InterGlobe Aviation by 6.4 per cent. Metal majors Tata Steel and Hindalco ticked up by 6.1 per cent and 5 per cent respectively while Bharti Infratel, IndianOil Corporation, UPL, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Bharat Petroleum Corporation traded between 8.3 and 3.8 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price touched a record high of Rs 1,602 in the morning session, rising 1.4 per cent after the announcement that Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala is going to invest Rs 9,093 crore in its digital arm Jio Platforms. By day-end, it was flat at Rs 1,579.20. However, IT stocks lost. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Infosys and Wipro were among the losers. FMCG majors Hindustan Lever and Nestle India were also in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were in the green with investors hoping for a global economic rebound. Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.74 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 1.66 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 1.43 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

ITBP operationalises two newly sanctioned commands for China LAC

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has operationalised its newly sanctioned twin commands in Chandigarh and Guwahati that supervise the deployment of its troops along the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control LAC with China. An order issued from...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold Lt. General-level talks on Saturday

Indian and Chinese armies will hold a Lt. General-level dialogue on Saturday in their first major attempt to resolve the month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh even as both militaries maintained their aggressive posturing in th...

Tata Sons not looking to monetise investments to raise capital: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, is not looking to monetise investments to raise capital as it has enough cash to support group firms, its Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday. Tata Sons is in ...

Rajasthan launches online labour exchange portal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched an online labour exchange program to facilitate the labourers searching for jobs in the state. The newly-launched portal has the data of 53 lakh labourers and human resources, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020