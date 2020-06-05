Maha: 826 Shramik Spls have taken 11.9 lakh migrants home

Around 11.90 lakh migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown have been sent back to 21 states by 826 Shramik Special train services between May 1 and June 2, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. An official statement said the Maharashtra government had borne their travel fare to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

The highest number of train services, at 450, were for Uttar Pradesh, followed by 177 to Bihar, 49 to West Bengal, 34 to Madhya Pradesh, 32 to Jharkhand, 20 to Rajasthan and 17 to Odisha, it said. Trains were run to Karnataka, Jammu, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Telangana and Mizoram as well, it informed.

The statement said 155 trains originated Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla), 137 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, while the figures were 78, 72, 65 and 45 from Pune, Borivali, Bandra Terminus and Panvel respectively..