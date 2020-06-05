Left Menu
MMTC-PAMP, WWF India launch limited edition silver coins focusing on Himalayan birds

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP along with WWF India on Friday launched a limited edition collection of silver coins focusing on four endangered Himalayan birds on occasion of the World Environment Day. The four endangered Himalayan birds -- Scarlet Minivet, Blue-throated Barbet, Black-lored Tit and Red-billed Blue Magpie -- are beautifully crafted on 999.9 fine silver coins, MMTC-PAMP said in a statement.

The collection is the latest addition to the Conserve Wild India limited edition collectible series created in partnership with WWF India, it said. The series will be available through both MMTC-PAMP and WWF India online and offline stores. Part of the proceeds from sales of these coins will go towards supporting the conservation effort of WWF India, it added.

Speaking about the launch, WWF India Secretary General and CEO Ravi Singh said, "The birds highlighted in the collection are amongst some unique and beautiful species of the Himalayan region. These beautifully crafted coins will help to highlight the natural wonders of the Himalayan and of ecological conservation that is much needed." Such messages and learning help in drawing attention to conservation needs and support the on-ground conservation work of WWF India, he said. MMTC-PAMP CEO and Managing Director Vikash Singh said, "We are delighted at the opportunity to partner with WWF India and contribute to the cause of environmental sustainability." The latest launch of bird series collectibles is in continuation to the company's commitment towards supporting WWF India in its mission to stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, he added.

