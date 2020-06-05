Focus on sustainability, environment stewardship to gain significance in post-COVID period: ITC

Diversified business group ITC Ltd on Friday said that in the post-coronavirus period, its focus on sustainability and environment stewardship would gain larger significance. The company, which has covered over one million acres through its watershed development initiatives, said it is rapidly scaling up its integrated watershed development and environmental resources replenishment initiatives through partnerships with various state governments focussing on water stewardship and biodiversity conservation.

"The lockdown period has witnessed nature healing herself and going forward, citizens will expect corporates to demonstrate larger steps to replenish and preserve the environment," ITC Corporate Management Committee Member Chitranjan Dar said in a statement. He further said, "Going forward, our focus on sustainability and environment stewardship would gain larger significance in the post-COVID-19 period." Dar said expanding interventions in environment replenishment and addressing climate change will be critical for a sustainable future.

"An enterprise of tomorrow is one that pursues competitive growth to create larger value for society even as it enriches the environment and creates opportunities for sustainable livelihoods," he added. ITC said its afforestation programme has greened over 7,76,000 acres, while the watershed development initiatives have covered over one million acres, adding that its businesses have supported over 60 lakh sustainable livelihoods till date.