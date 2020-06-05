Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus on sustainability, environment stewardship to gain significance in post-COVID period: ITC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:54 IST
Focus on sustainability, environment stewardship to gain significance in post-COVID period: ITC

Diversified business group ITC Ltd on Friday said that in the post-coronavirus period, its focus on sustainability and environment stewardship would gain larger significance. The company, which has covered over one million acres through its watershed development initiatives, said it is rapidly scaling up its integrated watershed development and environmental resources replenishment initiatives through partnerships with various state governments focussing on water stewardship and biodiversity conservation.

"The lockdown period has witnessed nature healing herself and going forward, citizens will expect corporates to demonstrate larger steps to replenish and preserve the environment," ITC Corporate Management Committee Member Chitranjan Dar said in a statement. He further said, "Going forward, our focus on sustainability and environment stewardship would gain larger significance in the post-COVID-19 period." Dar said expanding interventions in environment replenishment and addressing climate change will be critical for a sustainable future.

"An enterprise of tomorrow is one that pursues competitive growth to create larger value for society even as it enriches the environment and creates opportunities for sustainable livelihoods," he added. ITC said its afforestation programme has greened over 7,76,000 acres, while the watershed development initiatives have covered over one million acres, adding that its businesses have supported over 60 lakh sustainable livelihoods till date.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

US forces carried out two sets of airstrikes against the Taliban, in western and southern Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday. Elsewhere in the south, the Taliban set off a roadside bomb and ambushed a police convoy, killi...

Dissident Ai Wei Wei: Hong Kong anthem law almost 'medieval'

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has described as almost medieval a new law in Hong Kong that criminalizes disrespecting Chinas national anthem. Hong Kongs legislature approved a contentious bill Thursday that makes it illegal to insult t...

HC says no coercive action against NCLT member challenging transfer order

The Delhi High Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against National Company Law Tribunals member judicial Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench by the tribunals acting pres...

Military standoff in Ladakh: India, China agree to handle 'differences' through talks

India and China on Friday held diplomatic talks over their military standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to handle their differences through peaceful discussions while respecting each others sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020