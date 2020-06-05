Left Menu
WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:24 IST
WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey will leave the office space-sharing firm at the end of June, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"After 10 years, I've made one of the most difficult decisions of my life ... at the end of this month, I'll be leaving WeWork," said McKelvey, who founded WeWork with Adam Neumann in 2010.

McKelvey's exit comes as WeWork, majority-owned by SoftBank Group Corp, faces a tough business environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a rush to work-from-home arrangements has weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs.

