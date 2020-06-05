Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB InvIT's consolidated profit dips 13 pc to Rs 173 cr in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:26 IST
IRB InvIT's consolidated profit dips 13 pc to Rs 173 cr in 2019-20

IRB InvIT, the country's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Friday reported a dip of 12.6 per cent in its consolidated profit to Rs 172.69 crore for the financial year 2019-20. It had clocked a consolidated profit after income tax of Rs 197.76 crore for the financial year 2018-19, IRB InvIT said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Consolidated total income and gains during 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,270.09 crore, against Rs 1,233.40 crore in the previous financial year. Total expenses were Rs 1,097.26 crore, compared with Rs 1,034.13 crore a year ago.

It did not provide consolidated quarterly figures. "The board has declared distribution of Rs 104 crore to the unit holders translating into payout of Rs 1.80 per unit for the fourth quarter; thus annualising to Rs 10 per unit for 2019-20. This includes Rs 7 per unit as interest and Rs 3 per unit as return of capital," the company said in a statement.

Considering the coronavirus impact, the Board of Investment Manager has decided to reduce the investment management fees by 50 per cent for the financial year 2020-21 and also reduction in floor price by 50 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, and is registered under the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014.

The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

US forces carried out two sets of airstrikes against the Taliban, in western and southern Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday. Elsewhere in the south, the Taliban set off a roadside bomb and ambushed a police convoy, killi...

Dissident Ai Wei Wei: Hong Kong anthem law almost 'medieval'

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has described as almost medieval a new law in Hong Kong that criminalizes disrespecting Chinas national anthem. Hong Kongs legislature approved a contentious bill Thursday that makes it illegal to insult t...

HC says no coercive action against NCLT member challenging transfer order

The Delhi High Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against National Company Law Tribunals member judicial Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench by the tribunals acting pres...

Military standoff in Ladakh: India, China agree to handle 'differences' through talks

India and China on Friday held diplomatic talks over their military standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to handle their differences through peaceful discussions while respecting each others sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020