Silver Lake raises stake in Jio Platforms to 2.08% for additional Rs 4,546.80 cr

Silver Lake raises stake in Jio Platforms to 2.08% for additional Rs 4,546.80 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:34 IST
Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platforms to raise its stake in the firm to 2.08 per cent
Reliance Industries in a statement said with this, aggregrate investment by Silver Lake in Jio Platforms will be Rs 10,202.55 crore.
