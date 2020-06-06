Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCL targets 100 MT coal production by FY27: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:11 IST
WCL targets 100 MT coal production by FY27: Gadkari

Coal India arm Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has set an ambitious target of 100 million tonnes (MT) production by 2026-27 and plans to set up 20 more mines in the next four years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. Inaugurating three mines of WCL through video conferencing, the road transport, highways and MSME minister also asked the company to employ more 'sons of the soil' in its projects.

"It (WCL) will have Rs 5,300 crore capital investment. I would request that it should look into inducting more local people even if norms are to be relaxed as there has been several disputed matters due to small issues," the minister said. He also asked WCL to provide sand at lower cost to the poor for construction of houses. He said the company is already providing sand to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other government entities at lower prices. "There should be a transparent system for sand auction as often absence of it results in black-marketing and later legal battle. WCL is providing it to NHAI, PM Awas Yojana and government entities on lesser prices and it should provide it to poor people also for construction of houses," Gadkari said in his address.

He said proper planning in this regard could take WCL's income from sand to Rs 1,000 crore. The minister said if transparent sand auction is followed in the country, it would fetch up to Rs 20,000 crore royalty for the government.

He also asked WCL to ensure that only good quality coal is provided to consumers, charge as per the calorific value of coal and bring in more reforms for quality control. At the same time, he urged coal producers to aim for less imports and more exports.

"WCL has set a target to increase coal production... (to) 100 million tonnes (MT) by 2026-27," he said, adding that thermal power plants in Maharashtra will benefit from the increase in output. WCL had achieved an output of 57.46 MT in FY20 against a target of 56 MT. The three coal mines of WCL inaugurated on Saturday include two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the chief ministers of the two states, besides Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi. The Adasa underground to opencast mine in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has capacity of 1.5 MT, while Sharda and Dhankasa underground mines in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, have 0.4 MT and 1 MT capacity, respectively.

These mines will entail a total capital expenditure of Rs 849 crore with provision of direct employment to 647 persons..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangrove withstood cyclone Amphan, saved Bhitarkanika national park

Acting as a protective barrier, the mangrove forests in Bhitarkanika National Park withstood high-velocity winds and protected the area when cyclone Amphan barrelled through the Odisha coast, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. ...

Seven-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, abducted the seven-year-old girl from her house on Wednesday night while she was s...

Zimbabwe's security guards have lonely jobs, but get paid

One says he constantly talks to the cash machine he guards never mind that it cant answer back. Another whiles away the time by staring at pictures of semi-nude women on the walls of a closed nightclub as he waits for rats and cats to come...

India, China remain engaged through diplomatic, military channels: Army statement

Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said on Saturday. The statement came in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020