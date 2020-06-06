Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poor weather condition hampering work to control gas flow from OIL well blowout in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:12 IST
Poor weather condition hampering work to control gas flow from OIL well blowout in Assam

Poor weather condition on Saturday hampered work to control gas flowing uncontrollably from a well blowout of the Oil India Limited's (OIL) at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said. Gas is flowing unctrollably from the well blowout since May 27, they said.

"Poor weather condition is hampering the work progress for removal of equipment from well plinth and development of approach road for removing equipment from the site", according to a statement issued by the company. Associated condensates coming out with the gas are water sprayed and collected in a pond near the well site itself and utmost care has been taken to arrest condensate spillage to surrounding areas.

A Bund has been created around the well site to prevent the contaminated water runoff to surrounding and nearby water body. Arrangement for collection of required quantity of water from the river source was in progress but the job has been hampered due to certain difficulties.

Considering the current wind direction in the water reservoir and pump area, civil work for alternate water reservoir and placement of pumps is in progress, the statement added. OIL has engaged local fishermen with boats to identify oil spill, if any, in Maguri Matapung Beel so that immediate remedial action may be taken up as required.

Meanwhile, a Guwahati based firm has been lined up for bio-remediation of oil spill in the area The company also claimed that there is no report of any serious health issues due to the blowout. A section of the local media had claimed that four persons have died in Natun Gaon (a nearby village) possibly due to pollution from the blowout.

"No human life has been lost due to release of natural gas, crude oil spillage or condensate in OILs operations in all these years", the company said. There is 24/7 para medical staff at the relief camps and doctors are constantly addressing the health issues of the local people staying in the relief camps or visiting the mobile health camps in the relief camps.

OIL has requested Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner to investigate the matter so that the real cause of the deaths could be ascertained, the statement added. On May 27, a major blowout took place at a producing gas well of OIL at Baghjan, next to Dibru Saikhowa National Park, forcing the administration to evacuate thousands of people living nearby due to spouting of natural gas and condensate droplets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the three experts from the Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control has been delayed due to formalities related to COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trudeau kneels along with protestors demanding justice for George Floyd

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday local time kneeled to show support to the thousands of peaceful protestors demanding justice for African-American man George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests in neigh...

Tamil Nadu: Pooja performed on occasion of Shri Chandrashekhar Swami Shankaracharya's 127th anniversary

On the occasion of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharyas 127th birth anniversary, a special pooja was held at Rameswaram on Friday.The priests said that the collective prayers were held for world peace and subhiksha pros...

Egypt announces new Libya plan after collapse of Haftar offensive

Egypts President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday, flanked by the war-torn nations eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, proposing an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.Sisi, who w...

Sahel force fighting terrorism faces growing threat

Mauritanias foreign minister has said the five-nation African force fighting terrorism in the Sahel is facing a growing security threat sweeping the region that is not only local but a global problem that demands an international response. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020