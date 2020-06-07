Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 30 bps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:58 IST
Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 30 bps

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has cut marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.30 per cent across all tenors, which will bring down cost for consumer loans. The benchmark one-year MCLR, against which most of the consumer and retail loans are priced, has been cut by 0.20 per cent from June 10, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said in a release on Sunday.

IOB reduced its interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 30 basis points in overnight tenor and by 20 bps in one month to one year tenors. Hence, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper, said the Chennai-based state owned bank.

The bank has also reduced its interest rate on loans linked to Repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR) from 7.25 per cent to 6.85 per cent per annum,  IOB said. Retail loans (housing, education, vehicle etc) and credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are linked to RLLR, will now be available at cheaper rates, it added.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law-Kyodo

Japan will not join the United States, Britain and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved. The United Kingdom, the U.S., A...

Kashmiri woman held for planning terror acts tests positive for COVID-19 in NIA custody

A Kashmiri woman, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during anti-CAA protests here, has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the custody of National Investigation AgencyNIA. The judge d...

366 stranded migrants leave for Odisha on three special flights from Jammu

As many as 366 stranded migrants left for Odisha on three special flights from Jammu on Sunday, thanking the Naveen Patnaik government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration for making arrangements for their return, officials said here. T...

Not right time to unlock Delhi: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said that 25 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city. The Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shoppi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020