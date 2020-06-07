Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as 'Concierge Service' have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers' doorsteps or for installation of broadband and DTH. In a note to subscribers, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said that while restrictions are lifting in large parts of the country, "there seems to be even more uncertainty" as people are worried about safety of their loved ones, and there is growing concern about incomes and jobs.

"At Airtel, we empathize with this uncertainty. So as each of us adapts to this new context, there is one thing we don't want you to worry about - your need to stay connected," Vittal said. Outlining measures taken by the company to ensure connectivity and continuation of services in the backdrop of the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, Vittal said that more than a million customers have already enrolled into its 'Super Heroes' program, and have helped many more millions stay connected.

"...if you want to help someone get access to our services or help pay their bills or recharge for them, we have our Super Heroes initiative. More than a million customers have already enrolled into this program and have helped many more millions stay connected," Vittal said. He said the company's retail stores are now open across most locations, and that Airtel will take all necessary precautions to ensure that staff and customers remain safe.

"If you prefer to be served at your home, we now have a Concierge Service and would be delighted to come to your home. Whether it is delivery of a SIM card at your doorstep or an installation of a broadband or DTH, we can do it all," he said, adding that the field teams have been trained on a new contactless delivery and installation protocol. The 'Digital Channels' have been made even more simple to ensure that users can easily recharge mobile/TV, pay bills, buy new services or raise a complaint from anywhere, he said.