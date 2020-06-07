Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's steel demand likely to fall by 18 pc in 2020: worldsteel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:25 IST
India's steel demand likely to fall by 18 pc in 2020: worldsteel

India's steel demand is likely to face a sharp decline of 18 per cent in 2020, while global steel demand is expected to contract 6.4 per cent to 1,654 million tonnes (MT) due to the COVID-19 crisis, as per industry body worldsteel.                 According to official figures, India consumed over 100 MT steel during 2019.                 "In 2020, worldsteel forecasts that steel demand will contract by 6.4 per cent, dropping to 1,654 MT due to the COVID-19 crisis," the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest Short Range Outlook (SRO), a publication on steel demand scenario.             Steel demand in developed economies is expected to decline by 17.1 per cent in 2020.  Although the downturn is led by consumer and service sectors, massive dislocations in spending, labour markets, and confidence are fuelling declines in steel-using sectors, the global body said.               "While, the steel demand in the developing economies excluding China is expected to fall by 11.6 per cent in 2020. India is likely to face an 18 per cent decline in steel demand in 2020, which will rebound by 15 per cent in 2021," it added.               In India, it said, the government implemented the most stringent nationwide lockdown measures in the world, bringing industrial operations to a standstill. Construction activity was halted entirely at the end of March, and recovery is expected to remain subdued due to the slow migration of labourers.                 Further, supply chain disruptions coupled with slower demand recovery will hit the steel-using industries like the automotive and machinery sectors

On demand recovery, worldsteel said global steel demand is expected to recover by 3.8 per cent to 1,717 MT in 2021.               The reduction in global steel demand will be mitigated by an expected faster recovery in China than in the rest of the world.               In India, the government's support to rural income, as well as expected consumption related to the upcoming festive season, will help in substantial recovery of demand for consumption-driven manufacturing goods in the second half, it said.               Supported by the government stimulus, recovery in construction will be led by infrastructure investment such as railways. The demand in India will rebound by 15 per cent in 2021, it said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...

Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in the number of new infections over the past ten days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on ...

Nearly 2 crore Olive Ridley turtles made their way to sea from Odisha beach: DFO

Millions of Olive Ridley hatchlings have crawled their way to the sea over the past month after emerging from eggs at the Garhirmatha sanctuary here, marking the culmination of the annual sojourn of the endangered species to the Odisha isla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020