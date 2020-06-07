Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to decide on resuming intl flights once countries ease restrictions on foreigners' entry: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:43 IST
Govt to decide on resuming intl flights once countries ease restrictions on foreigners' entry: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will take a decision on resumption of international passenger flights as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday. Countries like Japan and Singapore have put significant restrictions on entry of foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights," Puri said on Twitter. India resumed its domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"Most countries have less than 10 per cent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens & have placed restrictions on foreign nationals," the minister stated. Many countries are allowing inbound flights from a few nations, but have placed restrictions like quarantine or isolation, he said. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. However, special repatriation flights are being operated by Air India and other airlines to countries across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission.

On June 1, Puri said several factors like the lockdown in metro cities and the ban imposed by various countries on the entry of foreigners need to be addressed before resuming international passenger flights in India. Airports in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been allowed to handle a restricted number of daily domestic flights as these states do not want a huge influx of flyers amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72. The Tallahassee Fla. Democrat reported his death but did not reveal a cause.Riley spent his entire 15-year NFL career 1969-83 with the Bengals, ea...

UP ATS arrests man in Hapur for supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad UPATS has arrested Javed, a resident of Meerut, from Hapur for supplying arms and ammunitions to Khalistani terrorists. According to the UP police, several cases of loot, attempt to murder and Arms Act are...

Soccer-Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool should play Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby instead of the game being switched to a neutral venue as local authorities can now provide a safe environment, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderso...

JNU's staffer tests positive for COVID-19, varsity asks students to exercise caution

One staff member, pharmacist, of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the varsity administration on Sunday. According to a letter issued by the Office of Dean of Students, the phar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020