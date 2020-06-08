Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website in an easy and transparent manner.

The intuitive system guides customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery -- including latest on-road price, live stock status, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, vehicle identification number (VIN) allocation and delivery. Keeping the safety and well-being of everyone as a top-most priority, the company has also launched multiple digital after-sales services. These include digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations.

To avoid an excessive rush and maintain social distancing, many workshops have staggered and extended their hours of operation, the company said in a statement on Monday. (ANI)