HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 6 million in Series-B funding

Healthcare venture HealthPlix Technologies has raised USD six million in Series B round led by JSW Ventures and participated in by existing investors Chiratae Ventures, and Kalaari Capital. This takes the venture capital funding raised by the company till date to USD ten million, it said in a statement.

HealthPlix said its electronic medical record software performs a wide range of clinical operations. For medical practitioners, HealthPlix said it assists with its clinical decision support, helps generate e- prescriptions under 30 seconds, and digitally manage the entire operations of their clinics.

"Today, HealthPlix assists in more than 50,000 consultations on a daily basis across 12 medical specialties and in more than 180 cities across India, the statement said.