AckoDrive launches enhanced platform for new car buyers to address COVID19 concerns

A one stop online car sales platform, AckoDrive now offers guaranteed delivery dates, doorstep delivery with best prices and easy financing in 10 minutes Bengaluru, June 8, 2020: Post the COVID-19 lockdown, customers are looking to invest in their own new car for their regular travel needs, since other shared mobility options are no longer considered safe in the wake of the pandemic. In solving this customer need, AckoDrive has gone one step further and identified exactly what is lacking in other new car purchase options right now: certainty. Therefore, AckoDrive has transformed into a completely online car purchase platform providing guaranteed delivery dates, doorstep delivery, guaranteed lowest prices and easy financing options. Given the current scenario, customers are further leaning towards contactless modes of purchasing and online car sales are gaining traction. Launched in early 2019, AckoDrive has already provided many industry-first, digital car buying experiences to its customers. To accelerate the change in automotive retail and capture the demand for new car sales post Covid-19, AckoDrive today launched an enhanced version of its platform that allows customers to find the best deals from its extensive catalog of readily available best priced cars across major car makers, while also providing finance and insurance

Customers need a solution that helps them complete their car purchase safely, and AckoDrive is just that. Customers can now complete the entire car purchase journey from the comfort of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic without the need to visit a dealership. AckoDrive also provides dedicated assistance to complete the paperwork, doorstep test drive and guaranteed delivery dates. Additionally, it has also partnered with 30+ lenders to ensure seamless financing for the customer with loan approval within 10 minutes. AckoDrive is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune. "With Covid-19, we are seeing a profound change in the customer mindset. They want to invest in their own cars and they want to do this safely and without hassle", said Sagar Das, Head of Business, AckoDrive. "Our entire car purchase journey focuses on safety and certainty for the customer. With AckoDrive, customers are assured of peace of mind across the journey: guaranteed best prices, quick financing approval, guaranteed delivery dates for their car which comes right at their doorstep. About Acko Technology and Services P Ltd -Acko Technology and Services P Ltd. is holding company of Acko General Insurance Limited and Acko Drive - a new product from Acko Technologies and Services P Ltd. It acts as a virtual car dealer. It gives a one-stop solution for the best first-hand car buying experience, right from car discovery to delivery at the best price. It offers the best deals along with the option to test drive the car before deciding on the product. The service is available in selected cities – Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune. There are cars available from 36 brands in the economy to premium price range. For more details of the company, log on to the website: https://ackodrive.com