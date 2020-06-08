Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha evacuates 180 migrants workers stranded in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:08 IST
Odisha evacuates 180 migrants workers stranded in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Odisha government on Monday airlifted 180 migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of its efforts to bring back all stranded Odias from different parts of the country, officials said. A special Air Asia flight carrying the migrants from Port Blair airport landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here. Dedicated teams of officers of the Odisha government interacted with the administration of Andaman and Nicobar as well as the migrant workers, the official said.

Earlier, all formalities required under COVID-19 protocols were completed and all arrangement made to bring those workers to the airport by picking them up from different islands in the union territory, the official said. He said the state government has undertaken a mission to safely bring back all migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country.

The government decided that persons stranded in remote parts from where rail services are not available and also travelling on road is not possible, will be evacuated by air. Over 3 lakh belonging to the state have been brought to Odisha by Shramik trains and many have been brought by road.

More than 600 people have already been evacuated by air from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the official added..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

EU provides additional €65million to Kenya to address impact of COVID-19

The EU is providing an additional 65 million to Kenya to address the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Kenyans at risk of hunger and strengthening measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19Funding from this package inc...

Chinese official suggests Hong Kong should behave to keep high autonomy beyond 2047

A Chinese official suggested on Monday that the degree of autonomy that Hong Kong would have when the post-colonial agreement on its status runs out in 2047 could depend on how the protest-hit city behaves until then. Pro-democracy demonstr...

Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case

Spains supreme court prosecutor has opened an investigation into former King Juan Carlos as part of a probe into a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, the general prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.The supreme courts prosecutor...

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Britains quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion, and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of EasyJet which has joined rivals in threatening legal proceedings.Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020