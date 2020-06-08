National Aviation Services sponsors free e-learning course on Academy.aero

National Aviation Services (NAS) (NAS.aero), a leading aviation services provider is sponsoring a free e-learning course titled "COVID-19: Defeating the Crisis and Evolving as a Leader" on the online training platform Academy.aero. The course, specially designed for aviation professionals, is the first ground handling industry course to be made public by NAS.

NAS is offering this course completely free for up to 100,000 professionals from the aviation industry. The course is available in English, French and Portuguese.

Comprising of four modules, the course covers an overall awareness of the current pandemic, its effects on the aviation industry, the role of the aviation industry in mitigating its effects and tips on how to deal with the situation. A certificate of completion will be awarded at the end of the training.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS said "We are currently going through unprecedented times. Businesses around the world are facing the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The aviation industry is no exception. During this time, it is essential that aviation professionals comprehend the situation from all angles while staying calm, safe and healthy, as we wait for to tide over this challenging situation. This training offers a well-rounded understanding of the pandemic, its effects on our industry and the ways in which we can mitigate these effects. All of this while consciously maintaining wellness and productively utilizing their spare time."

NAS has a presence in over 45 airports across Africa, Middle East and South Asia and provides ground handling services to seven out of the top ten airlines. The company also operates 45 airport lounges and has a wide portfolio of services including cargo management, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training, travel solutions, and meet-and-assist packages.

