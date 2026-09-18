AirAsia's Soaring Success Amid Fuel Cost Challenges

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes emphasized that the airline's current challenges from rising jet fuel costs are less severe than the difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted strong demand for air travel as a factor supporting the business's resilience and ongoing success in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 08:57 IST
AirAsia's Soaring Success Amid Fuel Cost Challenges

AirAsia's co-founder, Tony Fernandes, addressed the media on Friday, emphasizing that the airline's ongoing challenges due to rising jet fuel prices are significantly less daunting compared to the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandes noted that the company continues to benefit from robust demand for air travel, which he attributed as a key factor in maintaining the airline's stability and growth amid current economic pressures.

The statement underscores AirAsia's resilient strategies in managing operational costs and responding effectively to fluctuating market conditions, highlighting the airline's commitment to sustainable business practices in the aviation industry.

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