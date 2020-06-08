Saudi Arabia says Iraqi oil cuts will be deep in July-Sept

Saudi Arabia says Iraqi oil cuts will be deep in July-SeptReuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:31 IST
Iraq has pledged to cut its oil output steeper than its OPEC quota in July-September after failing to fully deliver on pledged cuts in May-June, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday.
Prince Abdulaziz did not say what will happen if Iraq fails to deliver on its promises from July onwards.
