Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inox Leisure reports Q4 net loss of Rs 82 cr on COVID-19 hit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:52 IST
Inox Leisure reports Q4 net loss of Rs 82 cr on COVID-19 hit

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 82.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.08 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations declined 22.39 per cent to Rs 371.58 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 478.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. "The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown declared by the government in March 2020 has impacted the entire entertainment industry and consequently the business activities of the Group are also adversely affected," Inox Leisure said in a post-earnings statement.

Commenting on the results, Inox Group Director Siddharth Jain said, "The advent of COVID-19 has left a serious mark on our fourth quarter performance and will remain a cause of concern in the subsequent months as well." Inox Leisure's total expenses fell 3.39 per cent to Rs 396.98 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 410.93 crore a year ago. For fiscal year 2019-20, the company's net profit declined 88.75 per cent to Rs 15.01 crore. It stood at Rs 133.49 crore in 2018-19.

Its revenue from operations in 2019-20 rose 12.12 per cent to Rs 1,897.44 crore. It was at Rs 1,692.18 crore in 2018-19. During the entire financial year, Inox added 58 screens, depicting its focus on getting closer to the customers, it added.

The company, which operates 626 screens in 147 multiplexes across 68 cities, said it has assessed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business operations, the carrying amount of its assets and revenue recognition. "The Group has already initiated effective steps to reduce its operational costs, including invoking the force majeure clause under various lease agreements due to COVID-19 for its multiplex premises, contending that rent and CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for the shutdown period are not payable," it said.

Shares of Inox Leisure on Monday closed 1.89 per cent lower at Rs 283 per share on the BSE..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tourism Ministry presents webinar on 'Wild Wonders of Madhya Pradesh'

To showcase the mesmerizing natural beauty and eco-system of Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Tourism presented a webinar on Wild Wonders of Madhya Pradesh under Dekho Apna Desh webinar series. The webinar provided an immersive virtual safari ex...

Brazil sows further confusion by releasing contradictory sets of COVID-19 data

After removing cumulative numbers for how many people have died in Brazil of coronavirus from a national website, the government sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on swift economic rebound hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to rise on Monday, building on last weeks sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 ...

EXCLUSIVE-Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

BP will cut about 15 of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looneys plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy, it said on Monday.Looney told employees in a global online c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020