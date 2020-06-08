NIPER-Guwahati, HAL ink pact for manufacturing antimicrobial face-shields to combat COVID-19

NIPER-Guwahati, HAL ink pact for manufacturing antimicrobial face-shields to combat COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:22 IST
National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research-Guwahati on Monday signed pact with Hindustan Antibiotic for large scale industrial-grade manufacturing and commercialisation of 3D printed antimicrobial face-shields to control the spread of COVID-19. NIPER-Guwahati has also filed an Indian design patent and provisional patent at Indian Patent Office in New Delhi on these antimicrobial face-shields, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.
The institute has also designed and developed a 3D-printed multi-layer antimicrobial face mask to control the spread of novel coronavirus, it added. NIPER-Guwahati has also developed and validated a 3D-printed hands-free multi-tasking object for opening or closing of the doors, windows, drawers, refrigerator handle, elevator buttons, laptop and desktop keyboards, the statement said.
