Meghalaya takes cautious approach in unlocking; extends night curfew till June 15

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:45 IST
Taxis and private vehicles plied on Shillong roads on an odd-even basis and face mask-clad people visited shops in a major marketplace in the Meghalaya capital as the first phase of the 'Unlock-1' began on Monday. On the other hand, the night curfew imposed across the state has been extended till June 15, under which only shops engaged in essential services will be permitted to remain open from 9 pm till 5 am, officials said.

Churches and other places of worship have been permitted to reopen from June 14 on the condition that social distancing, hand hygiene and sanitization of the premises will be maintained, they said. Shops in Khyndailad, one of the two major market areas in Shillong, have been allowed to open from 8 am to 8 pm on a rotational basis as per specific markings on the business establishments, East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri said.

Salons, cyber cafeterias, and gaming parlors, however, have not been allowed to reopen, she said. The Iew Duh market, the biggest traditional bazaar in the state, has not yet been allowed to reopen.

Restaurants, on the other hand, have been allowed to operate only takeaway services. The state has reported 36 cases so far, including one fatality.

Thirteen persons have recovered from the disease while all the 22 patients are returnees from other states, Health Minister A L Hek said.

