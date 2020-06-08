Digital Mall of Asia to partner brands for its virtual platform

Digital Mall of Asia is looking to partner global, luxury, and diversified brands for its digital mall, according to a top company official. The virtual e-commerce platform aims to bring and combine the offline and online worlds by delivering the experience of traditional malls where brands have dedicated shops and convenience of online shopping.

"Each mall will have a different interface inspired by being part of the same portal. It is developed on a scalable, robust, secure, and reliable technology to manage an ecosystem of brands," said Digital Mall of Asia CEO Rishabh Mehra at a webinar hosted by industry body PHDCCI. This is being opened in multiple cities, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and globally in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and many more.

Mehra said that at Digital Mall of Asia, brands can register themselves and virtually buy or rent an e-shop. Digital Mall of Asia would have benefits such as zero commission, direct supply to the customers, minimized return policy, and many more.

Saket Dalmia, chairman (retail committee) of PHD Chamber, said there is a need for a change in the retail sector looking at the needs and demands of the customers.