Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIGNEX Datamatics Named as an Official UiPath Gold Partner

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:33 IST
CIGNEX Datamatics Named as an Official UiPath Gold Partner

Upgrade to Gold Partner status represents CIGNEX Datamatics expertise in terms of advanced-level certified professionals & excellence in delivering end-to-end Enterprise Intelligent Automation Solutions using the UiPath Platform AHMEDABAD, India, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud, and Automation technology solutions was recently named an official Gold Partner by UiPath. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having Automation Center of Excellence (COE), strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality automation solutions. The Gold Partner Status implies that UiPath has recognized CIGNEX Datamatics' skills and capabilities as a leading RPA vendor in delivering cutting-edge services and solutions across industries. CIGNEX Datamatics RPA Practice Center of Excellence (CoE) consists of 60+ certified RPA professionals having key hyper-automation skills (Strategic Consulting, Business Process Discovery Analysis, Robust Solutions Architecture Design, Intelligent Automation Development, Infrastructure Management, Bots Orchestration & Security and Bots Analytics) and 150+ UiPath Certifications.

With over 3000 bots in production, CIGNEX Datamatics has helped customers from Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, E-Commerce, Media & Telecom sectors achieve their automation goals with quality implementations of customized Robotic Enterprise Automation framework and solutions. "As a UiPath Partner, till now we have automated over 500 processes for our customers. We believe that our UiPath Gold Partner status is going to strengthen our business partnership with UiPath and will further enable us to deliver the highest standard of end-to-end Robotic Process Automation solutions and services to organizations across industries," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics.

"Automation has become a C-suite priority now more than ever. During this time, we are working with CIGNEX Datamatics to help customers navigate through their automation journey, as they turn towards RPA to build future strategies and ensure business continuity," said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India, and SAARC. RPA is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global enterprise software market. Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX Datamatics has a proven track record of delivering best-in-line RPA solutions and services to industry-wide enterprises across the globe.

More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' UiPath Expertise can be found here. About CIGNEX Datamatics ( www.cignex.com ) CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise-class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

About UiPath ( www.uipath.com ) UiPath is leading the "automation first" era - championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Through free and open training, UiPath is led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to millions of people around the world, thereby improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The company's hyper-automation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682196/CIGNEX_Datamatics_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Not the time to take the foot off the pedalMore than 136,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, World Health Organization WHO...

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 per cent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million over Rs 130 crore. Affle International Pte Ltd Singapore subsidiary of Affle, has entered into ...

Cathay Pacific Announces HK$39 Bln Recapitalisation Proposal

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd ANNOUNCES HK39.0 BILLION RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL INVOLVES BRIDGE LOAN TO BE EXTENDED BY AVIATION 2020 TO CO IN AMOUNT OF HK7.8 BILLION WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROV...

Flame retardants another reason to wash hands, finds study

Harmful flame retardants may be lurking on your hands and cell phone, according to a recent study. Published in Environmental Science Technology Letters, the researchers found that halogenated flame retardants added to plastic TV cases can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020