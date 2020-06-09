CIGNEX Datamatics Named as an Official UiPath Gold Partner

Upgrade to Gold Partner status represents CIGNEX Datamatics expertise in terms of advanced-level certified professionals & excellence in delivering end-to-end Enterprise Intelligent Automation Solutions using the UiPath Platform AHMEDABAD, India, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud, and Automation technology solutions was recently named an official Gold Partner by UiPath. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having Automation Center of Excellence (COE), strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality automation solutions. The Gold Partner Status implies that UiPath has recognized CIGNEX Datamatics' skills and capabilities as a leading RPA vendor in delivering cutting-edge services and solutions across industries. CIGNEX Datamatics RPA Practice Center of Excellence (CoE) consists of 60+ certified RPA professionals having key hyper-automation skills (Strategic Consulting, Business Process Discovery Analysis, Robust Solutions Architecture Design, Intelligent Automation Development, Infrastructure Management, Bots Orchestration & Security and Bots Analytics) and 150+ UiPath Certifications.

With over 3000 bots in production, CIGNEX Datamatics has helped customers from Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, E-Commerce, Media & Telecom sectors achieve their automation goals with quality implementations of customized Robotic Enterprise Automation framework and solutions. "As a UiPath Partner, till now we have automated over 500 processes for our customers. We believe that our UiPath Gold Partner status is going to strengthen our business partnership with UiPath and will further enable us to deliver the highest standard of end-to-end Robotic Process Automation solutions and services to organizations across industries," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics.

"Automation has become a C-suite priority now more than ever. During this time, we are working with CIGNEX Datamatics to help customers navigate through their automation journey, as they turn towards RPA to build future strategies and ensure business continuity," said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India, and SAARC. RPA is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global enterprise software market. Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX Datamatics has a proven track record of delivering best-in-line RPA solutions and services to industry-wide enterprises across the globe.

More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' UiPath Expertise can be found here. About CIGNEX Datamatics ( www.cignex.com ) CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise-class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

About UiPath ( www.uipath.com ) UiPath is leading the "automation first" era - championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Through free and open training, UiPath is led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to millions of people around the world, thereby improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The company's hyper-automation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.