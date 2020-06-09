OYO appoints Steve Albrecht as non-executive director

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed W Steve Albrecht as non-executive director on the company's board of directors. As a non-executive director of the board, Albrecht will play a supervisory role and guide the founder and management on key business decisions, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

He is presently on the boards of SkyWest Airlines, Larry H Miller Group of Companies, and Deseret Mutual Benefit Association, it added. Albrecht is a former president of the American Accounting Association and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. As a professor, he taught full-time at the University of Illinois, Stanford and Brigham Young University, the statement said.

He is also a certified public accountant, internal auditor and fraud examiner. "Steve is an expert and a thought leader who will help us deliver on sustainable growth, operational and service excellence, and help us continue building a strong culture of corporate governance and accountability," OYO Hotels Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the business, and forcing businesses to rethink its strategies, OYO's board has also come together and has been constantly guiding the group on business continuity and recovery measures, he added. Albrecht will join the board that has industry experts like Troy Alstead, Gerardo Issac (Gerry) Lopez, Betsy Atkins, Munish Varma, Bejul Somaia, Mohit Bhatnagar and Aditya Ghosh, OYO said.