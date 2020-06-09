Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar launches flexible EMI for car purchase, servicing

Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers." "We are also happy to announce the launch of  'Official WhatsApp channel', one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience,” he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:18 IST
Toyota Kirloskar launches flexible EMI for car purchase, servicing

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched a new payment option scheme which allows customers to convert payment for purchasing car and servicing into EMI of nine months or more at lower interest rates. The flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realising their car buying aspirations and in upkeeping the car maintenance, the company said in a release.

Along with the payment scheme, TKM also announced launch of 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication for seamless interface with customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on.

The payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver, it said. The 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' service now allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS 'Hi' to 83676 83676, the company said.

Through this facility, customers can get details about new car purchases, buy or sell or exchange existing vehicles, book service appointments, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services, it added. Naveen Soni, senior vice president for sales and services at TKM said, "We have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers." "We are also happy to announce the launch of  'Official WhatsApp channel', one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience,” he added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 yet in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31. Delhi ...

Israel halts coronavirus cellphone surveillance, official says

Israels internal security service Shin Bet has halted its cell-phone tracking of coronavirus carriers, an official said on Tuesday, citing the success of alternatives to the controversial method of containing contagions. Circumventing parli...

Oyo appoints Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the board

Oyo Hotels and Homes on Tuesday announced the appointment of a world-renowned expert in corporate governance W Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the companys board of directors. He will help the company strengthen its focus on cor...

Extension of validity date of motor vehicle documents till Sept announced

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced a further extension of the validity date of motor vehicle documents till September this year. Accordingly, the Ministry of RTH has issued an advisory t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020