STPI units from Karnataka record export of Rs 36,459 crore during lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:22 IST
Karnatakas IT industry stayed afloat during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, with Software Technology Parks of India units posting exports of Rs 36,459 crore over the three month period (March-April-May 2020), STPI said on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of 29th STPI foundation day celebrations on June 5, STPI Director General Dr. Omkar Rai said STPI had enabled work from home facility to its member units well before the lockdown was declared.

To help start-ups during the lockdown, the government has waived rentals for start-ups operating out of the STPI for a period of four months from March one, 2020 to June 30, 2020, he was quoted as saying in an STPI statement. Eighteen start-ups in Karnataka have benefited from this.

STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up an Atal Incubation Centre focusing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog. The Centre will be mentored by renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, who will guide start-ups there, the statement said, adding, it would help start-ups to bring new technological solutions in the healthcare domain.

STPI-Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991 and today it has four sub-centres (Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal) under its jurisdiction. Exports from Karnataka have seen a remarkable growth from Rs 5.6 crore in 1991-92 to Rs 1,74,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41 per cent of the total current national exports, the statement added.

