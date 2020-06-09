R Jeswant is CEO of Funskool India

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Toy manufacturer Funskool India on Tuesday announced the elevation of R Jeswant as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Jeswant was holding the responsibility of senior vice- president (sales and marketing) prior to taking over the new role, the company said.

Jeswant succeeds John Baby, who was responsible for boosting exports by setting up the company's third manufacturing unit at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu. "At Funskool we will continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a global toy brand from India, while strengthening our product lines in every category in India", Jeswant said.

Funskool India, promoted by tyre major MRF Group, began commercial operations in 1988 and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet, a company statement said..