Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oyo appoints Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the board

Oyo Hotels and Homes on Tuesday announced the appointment of world-renowned expert in corporate governance W Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the company's board of directors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:29 IST
Oyo appoints Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the board
Steve will help the company strengthen its focus on corporate governance and process improvement. Image Credit: ANI

Oyo Hotels and Homes on Tuesday announced the appointment of a world-renowned expert in corporate governance W Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the company's board of directors. He will help the company strengthen its focus on corporate governance and process improvement at multiple levels, said Oyo.

Steve will play a supervisory role and guide the founder and the management on key business decisions. His academic pursuits as a life-long learner and educator are considered a goldmine of insights on the hospitality industry. Steve is a former president of the American Accounting Association and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He has consulted with several organisations, including major financial institutions, the United Nations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and others. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on doctors’ plea against Maratha quota in PG Med, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea of six MBBS doctors seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas be not made applicable for the admissions into the Po...

Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch from Anantnag cremated amid outrage over terror killing

A Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday, was cremated here in the presence of scores of mourners including leaders of the Congress, the BJP and other organisations. A number of people, who gathered ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of latest UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday said he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remark cast doubt over whether the Palestinians, long...

Brazil must publish COVID-19 data in full, says Supreme Court justice

Brazils top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection figures, as a Supreme Court justice ruled the Health Ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020