Netherlands Pledges Over €309 Million to Strengthen Justice and Prevent Conflict

The Netherlands has pledged more than €309 million to support United Nations efforts to prevent conflict, strengthen justice and help communities build lasting peace, backing the belief that protecting people's rights and restoring trust in public institutions require sustained investment. The commitment supports the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), with funding for programmes that connect inclusive governance, human rights and development.

A statement of intent was signed in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, giving the partnership a platform to underline the value of international cooperation. For communities facing insecurity or institutions weakened by conflict, the pledge represents support for work that can take years, from improving access to justice to strengthening the ability of national institutions to address tensions before violence takes hold.

Investing in Justice and Public Trust

A five-year investment of €158 million will go to UNDP's Global Programme on Rule of Law, Human Rights and Justice for Peace, Security and Development, supporting work across 16 countries and territories in Africa and the Middle East. The programme will strengthen the rule of law, human rights, justice and security, placing locally developed solutions at the centre of efforts to build peace and advance development.

Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma described investment in the UN as essential to preventing conflict and saving lives, stressing the need for reliable partners and predictable funding. He connected the Netherlands' commitment to the role of strong legal institutions in sustaining peace and prosperity, presenting the pledge as a clear expression of his country's support for multilateral action and universal values.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo highlighted the human relationships behind that institutional work, explaining that peace and development depend on people having their rights protected and trusting the bodies that serve them. Rebuilding justice systems and public confidence cannot fit neatly into a twelve-month project, he said, making funding over several years essential to lasting partnerships and preventing crises from deepening.

Funding Prevention Before Tensions Escalate

The Netherlands also pledged €151 million to the UN Peace and Security Pillar, supporting the Joint UNDP-DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention, the Peacebuilding Fund and DPPA's Multi-Year Appeal. These resources will support both early action to address emerging tensions and the longer work needed to sustain peace.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, welcomed the contribution as arriving at a critical moment for peace and security. She stressed that flexible, predictable support gives the UN greater capacity to act before tensions develop into crises and to maintain peacebuilding efforts beyond immediate emergencies.

Giving Peacebuilding Time to Work

The signing ceremony and high-level discussion, led by the Netherlands' Permanent Representation to the UN, highlighted three priorities: international cooperation remains vital to progress; democratic resilience, inclusive governance and the rule of law underpin sustainable peace; and predictable funding over several years is necessary for successful programmes.

The combined investments reinforce a shared commitment by the Netherlands, UNDP, DPPA and the wider UN system to address the roots of conflict through stronger democratic institutions, respect for human rights and investment in prevention. The funding gives these organisations greater continuity to support communities and national partners as they build the institutions, relationships and public confidence on which lasting peace depends.