US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:07 IST
U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,447.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59%, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58%, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

