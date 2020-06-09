Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empays Payment Systems partners Mastercard to enable contact-free ATM cash withdrawals

"With 'Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard', users will be able to withdraw cash safely by completely eliminating the need to use a physical card or touch an ATM pin pad, while providing the security of an EMV transaction, making it safe, quick and easy for people to access cash," Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said.The technology will soon be available to any existing and future IMT member bank in India, enabling a smooth upgrade that will help in reducing their technology spend and shortening the time to market window.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:26 IST
Empays Payment Systems partners Mastercard to enable contact-free ATM cash withdrawals

Empays Payment Systems India Pvt Ltd, which built and runs the IMT Payment System, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Mastercard to enable contact-free ATM cash withdrawals in India. With this partnership, Empays will upgrade the basic technology behind the IMT Payment System to incorporate the requirements of Mastercard Cardless ATM enabling a true EMV-capable cash withdrawal transaction.

As per a release by Mastercard, the IMT Payment System powers the largest ATM network for cardless cash withdrawals in the world and is available across 40,000 ATMs in India. It uses SMS technology to enable cash withdrawals from participating ATMs without any physical contact with a card.

Empays is authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a national payment system. "'Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard' will help users to digitally locate the nearest enabled ATM and initiate a withdrawal by simply scanning a QR code on the mobile phone, using their banking app," the release said.

It will allow users to "withdraw cash safely" following four simple steps at the nearest enabled ATM without the need to insert the physical debit/credit card into the ATM, thereby minimising any unnecessary contact, making it a cleaner withdrawal option vis-à-vis regular cash withdrawals, especially during current times of COVID-19, the release said. "With 'Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard', users will be able to withdraw cash safely by completely eliminating the need to use a physical card or touch an ATM pin pad, while providing the security of an EMV transaction, making it safe, quick and easy for people to access cash," Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said.

The technology will soon be available to any existing and future IMT member bank in India, enabling a smooth upgrade that will help in reducing their technology spend and shortening the time to market window. Both companies are working to launch pilots with consenting banks in a few months' time, the release said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Beijing dismissed as ridiculous a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 7.16 million peop...

LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government qu...

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could confirm that a cyber attack has take...

Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundis government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but to very great surp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020