Left Menu
Development News Edition

With NSE set to discontinue NOW platform, 63 moons offers trading software at discounted price

"Odin, which holds approximately 70 per cent of the retail broking market share in trading software, has decided to provide a discount of 50 per cent on its pricing and technological support to enable smooth transition of trading terminals from NSE's NOW," 63 moons said in a release.In a release on Monday, the exchange said it has decided to discontinue the NOW platform from September 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:54 IST
With NSE set to discontinue NOW platform, 63 moons offers trading software at discounted price

63 moon technologies on Tuesday said it will offer trading software Odin at a 50 per cent discounted price to enable smooth transition of trading terminals from the National Stock Exchange's NOW platform. The move comes a day after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it would discontinue NOW trading platform from mid-September.

NOW is a Computer to Computer Link (CTCL) facility through which brokers were accessing the exchange's trading platform. "Odin, which holds approximately 70 per cent of the retail broking market share in trading software, has decided to provide a discount of 50 per cent on its pricing and technological support to enable smooth transition of trading terminals from NSE's NOW," 63 moons said in a release.

In a release on Monday, the exchange said it has decided to discontinue the NOW platform from September 14.  "Accordingly, members are advised to migrate to alternate trading platforms available in the market by end of day September 13, 2020," it said. The platform has been operational for 12 years.

As per the release, over the last few years, exchanges world over have stepped back from providing front-end software and have started publishing APIs for the ecosystem to develop customised solutions that suit each brokerage's needs. In line with this global trend, the bourse said, it has started publishing simplified APIs (Application Programming Interface) for members/ developers to build appropriate solutions for brokerages.

"We believe the time has now come for the exchange to step back from providing trading front-ends," it added. NSE, the country's first bourse to implement electronic or screen-based trading, is also the country's largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover of equity shares.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas

Oman will further ease its coronavirus containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, but will close off some popular tourist areas from Saturday until July 3, the state news agency reported. The sultan...

Noida: Action against 7 hospitals over pregnant woman's death in ambulance

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital here has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar admini...

India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities

India on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighbouring country, official sources...

Jaideep Bhatnagar to officiate as Principal DG PIB till Dhatwalia resumes duty

Jaideep Bhatnagar, officer on special duty in the News Service Division of the All India Radio, will officiate as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau in the absence of K S Dhatwalia, who has tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020