Ireland, Spain and Greece's bond sales draw strong demand

Lower-rated euro zone bonds underperformed on Tuesday as several borrowers launched syndicated bond sales that attracted strong investor demand, boosted by the ECB's additional stimulus measures announced last week.

Updated: 09-06-2020 21:30 IST
Lower-rated euro zone bonds underperformed on Tuesday as several borrowers launched syndicated bond sales that attracted strong investor demand, boosted by the ECB's additional stimulus measures announced last week. Ireland attracted record orders of nearly 70 billion euros for a 10-year bond sale that raised 6 billion euros.

Investor demand was also strong for Spain, which raised 12 billion euros via 20-year bonds on the back of 78 billion euros of demand. Greece meanwhile was set to raise 3 billion euros via 10-year bonds, with investor demand of over 16 billion euros. Euro zone states are increasingly using syndication as the coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in their borrowing needs.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, noted the timing of the deals following the European Central Bank's expansion of its emergency purchase programme last week, which boosted peripheral bonds. "Record order books, meanwhile, are now a familiar feature of syndicated offerings and reflect the fact that central bank largesse globally is markedly boosting the pool of liquidity available for investment," McGuire said.

The ECB exceeded expectations and increased its emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros last week, boosting southern European debt. Purchases have been crucial to holding down the borrowing costs of highly indebted member states. The debt has also been boosted by prospects of a European Union recovery fund, which could provide 500 billion euros in grants to help the worst-hit countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian Treasury also announced a new retail-only bond on Monday. Proceeds will be entirely used to fund measures to help economic recovery from the coronavirus. Southern European bond yields rose, with Italy and Spain's 10-year yields jumping 6 and 8 basis points, respectively. Greece's 10-year yields rose 2 bps.

Bond yields usually rise during a sale with investors making room for the new supply. However, Irish bonds outperformed, with 10-year yields unchanged at 0.14%. More supply is expected, with Germany hiring banks for a re-opening of its August 2050 bond via syndication, likely to be sold on Wednesday.

German exports and imports collapsed in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990, but bonds showed little reaction. Germany's 10-year benchmark was last up 1 basis point to -0.31%. It fell 5 bps during the previous session when ECB President Christine Lagarde defended the aggressive stimulus measures taken by the euro zone's central bank in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

