Punjab CM assures farmers of 8-hours uninterrupted power supply for paddy transplantation

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab had successfully completed procurement of 128 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat without a single instance of coronavirus infection reported from as many as 4,000 mandis across the state, the chief minister said.He also expressed satisfaction at the initial results of the unique direct seeding rice method, for which the state government has provided machines to farmers this season.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:45 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured uninterrupted eight hours power supply to farmers for paddy transplantation beginning from June 10. The chief minister also appealed to paddy growers to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols during the kharif sowing season.

Ahead of the start of paddy sowing operations, Singh, in a message, urged farmers to wear face masks and diligently follow all health protocols advised by authorities from time to time. With coronavirus cases rising across the world, especially in India, Punjab cannot remain isolated, a release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Expressing confidence of another bumper kharif crop by state's farmers, who had delivered in tough conditions in the recently concluded rabi season, Singh urged farmers to strictly follow all social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab had successfully completed procurement of 128 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat without a single instance of coronavirus infection reported from as many as 4,000 mandis across the state, the chief minister said.

He also expressed satisfaction at the initial results of the unique direct seeding rice method, for which the state government has provided machines to farmers this season. The results have been encouraging, with paddy needing less water, he said, adding that the technique is also less labour-intensive.

The state government has been encouraging the use of these machines amidst reduced availability of migrant workers..

