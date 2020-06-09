COVID-19: UNDP working for pandemic resilient agriculture and biodiversity

How can agriculture become better able to resist major international shocks such as climate change, and health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic?

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is working with governments and NGOs, to help smallholder farmers to cope with disasters, and transform agriculture to be more resilient, and sustainable.

Agriculture is a significant factor in the climate crisis: some 2.5 billion people work in the sector, which is a primary cause of biodiversity loss and contributes to around 20 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

However, UNDP argues that agriculture could provide an answer to climate change.