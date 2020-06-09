COVID-19: UNDP working for pandemic resilient agriculture and biodiversity
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is working with governments and NGOs, to help smallholder farmers to cope with disasters, and transform agriculture to be more resilient, and sustainable.UN News | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:42 IST
How can agriculture become better able to resist major international shocks such as climate change, and health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic?
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is working with governments and NGOs, to help smallholder farmers to cope with disasters, and transform agriculture to be more resilient, and sustainable.
Agriculture is a significant factor in the climate crisis: some 2.5 billion people work in the sector, which is a primary cause of biodiversity loss and contributes to around 20 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.
However, UNDP argues that agriculture could provide an answer to climate change.
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh to give agriculture status to lac cultivation
Andhra govt discusses agriculture on Day 2 of 'Mana Palana - Mee Suchana'
Climate change can affect deep-sea biodiversity slowly, study finds
Pakistan new breeding ground of locusts: Agriculture department Rajasthan
Maha agriculture varsity suggests ways to tackle locust menace