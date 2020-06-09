Left Menu
Two more railway officials test positive for COVID-19 at Rail Bhavan

Around eight of his contacts have been sent to home quarantine, they said.A deputy director level official has also tested positive for the disease. The Railway Board has said that all officials who came in contact with the deputy director level official may take precautions and look out for symptoms since the 14-day quarantine period got over on June 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:52 IST
Two more railway officials tested positive for coronavirus at Rail Bhavan, taking the total number of cases detected in the building to 16. The latest cases at the railway headquarters were reported five days after two officials had tested positive on June 4, officials said.

In the present case, a multi-tasking staff of the railways has been found positive. He had last attended office on June 4. Around eight of his contacts have been sent to home quarantine, they said.

A deputy director level official has also tested positive for the disease. He had last come to office on May 20. He tested positive on June 9, the officials said. The Railway Board has said that all officials who came in contact with the deputy director level official may take precautions and look out for symptoms since the 14-day quarantine period got over on June 3. The last set of coronavirus cases from the building was reported on June 4 of an official working at Chairman Railway Board V K Yadav’s office. He had last attended office on May 21 and was found COVID-19 positive on June 3. Another official working on the third floor of the building had also tested positive for the highly infectious disease. He had attended office till June 1. The building which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways has already been sealed twice last month. While not many are attending office at the building as the railways is following a staggered attendance policy, these infections have scared officials with many even contemplating applying for long leaves, sources said. These cases follow a long list of railway officials who have tested positive for the pandemic, including two senior women officers, a contractual worker who drives out ‘langoors’ from the building and several mid level staffers.

PTI ASG SRY.

