Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's oil company says largest oil field shut down again

A unit affiliated with Libya's east-based forces that have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, ordered the country's largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations, the national oil company said Tuesday.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:01 IST
Libya's oil company says largest oil field shut down again

A unit affiliated with Libya's east-based forces that have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, ordered the country's largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations, the national oil company said Tuesday. Armed groups stopped oil production at the Sharara field on two occasions in just 24 hours, the corporation said. Hours after one military commander allowed the oil to start flowing again, another group stormed the field and shut the valves. The company said that force majeure — a contract clause that refers to the inability of the company to meet its obligations because of extraordinary events — remains in effect.

The dizzying series of developments in Libya's oil fields come after militias allied with the UN-government in the Libyan capital, backed by Turkey, gained the upper hand in the fighting last week. The militias retook the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli, forcing rival Libyan forces commanded by Khalifa Hifter to pull out. Hifter has waged a year-long campaign trying to capture the Libyan capital, with thousands killed in the fighting, including civilians, and tens of thousands displaced.

The National Oil Corporation said Brig. Mohammed Khalifa, the commander of the oil facilities guard force in the country's south, which answers to Hifter, disrupted operations at the Sharara oil field, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of Tripoli. It said it instructed the employees to reject “any military orders” regarding the operating and the maintenance of the field. Two engineers at the field said they had halted operations early Tuesday, and the field had shut down. Later, an oil engineer said that production had resumed, only to be cut off once again. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media. On Monday, the Tripoli-allied forces advanced toward the strategic coastal city of Sirte, which has been in Hifter's hands since last year and represents the gateway to oil facilities in Libya's south.

The oil company had previously announced the resumption of production at the Sharara field, following negotiations with the tribes to end its closure, in place since January. Production also resumed on Monday in the al-Feel oil field, it said. Sharara was to restart at a capacity of 30,000 barrels a day, with an expected return to full capacity, around 290,000 barrels a day, within three months.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya's economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war, as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue. Libya has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa. Hifter's forces have painted their recent defeats as tactical measures to give the UN-backed peace process a chance. But the Tripoli-allied militias said Monday they were determined to take Sirte, once a stronghold of the Islamic State group in Libya.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Michael Jordan and crew land 442.3-pound fish

Michael Jordan tried his hand at becoming a two-sport athlete when he left basketball for an unsuccessful crack at baseball in the 1990s. Perhaps his second sport should have been fishing.Jordan and his fishing crew aboard his boat, the Cat...

U.S. Senate Republicans plan their own police reform effort

U.S. Senate Republicans said on Tuesday they were working on their own legislation to address police reform and racial injustice as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved toward a vote this month on its sweeping reform bill. Repu...

Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order

Four Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission FCC to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after President Donald Trump urged action. Trump said last month he wants to r...

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line law and order push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalised afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020