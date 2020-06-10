Left Menu
Gargo International Proudly Presents Sonu Sood as its Brand Ambassador

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargo International, a Delhi-based Lubricant Company under the flagship of R.G. Group with the defining objective, quality & commitment has appointed Actor Sonu Sood as its brand Ambassador in the month of January, this year and since then they can't stop praising him for his tremendous work and his kindness towards the migrants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:28 IST
NEW DELHI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargo International, a Delhi-based Lubricant Company under the flagship of R.G. Group with the defining objective, quality & commitment has appointed Actor Sonu Sood as its brand Ambassador in the month of January, this year and since then they can't stop praising him for his tremendous work and his kindness towards the migrants. The company has gone live with its TVC now, starring Sonu Sood. R.G. Group of Companies was incorporated in the year 1968 by Late Shri Roshan Lal Goel. In the last five decades, R.G. Group has emerged as an entity representing leadership with trust to all business partners across the nation. R.G. Group is a professionally managed organization with a wide presence in the business of transmission rubber belts, conveyor belts and automotive and industrial lubricants. Success stories and consistent growth has been framed in the shape of tree growth, adding different colors of success.

Sonu Sood is endorsing Adrol Lubricants, manufactured by Gargo International. Rajan Goel, MD of Gargo International stated, "Sonu Sood was the perfect choice for the brand. He is very genuine and a hardworking person, we are privileged to have him as the face of Adrol Lubricant. He has made his name in the glamour industry over the years as a Handsome well built Villain. But today what he is doing for the people of the nation, when the whole world is suffering from such pandemics is commendable. I am very much proud of him and it has been a great coincidence that people are referring to him as a superhero for his active work during the ongoing Coronavirus-induced Lockdown, since he is playing the role of the superhero in our TVC. Our TVC is very much relevant where he hears a sound and runs to help and now I can relate to it; the only difference here is it's happening in real life where he is doing all the possible things to help migrants." Please visit: https://youtu.be/3798ozEBSs8 for watching the television commercial starring Sonu Sood. For the past many days, Sonu Sood has been 'Trending on Twitter for his 'Ghar Bhejo' Initiative, which has send many migrants, leaving from Mumbai, to their hometown.

Earlier Sonu Sood opened his Juhu Hotel for all the healthcare workers. He even started a food drive 'Shakti Annadanam', which is after his father's name Late Shakti Sagar Sood. He has been feeding needy people daily. Indeed Sonu Sood has come as a superhero in many people's lives during the lockdown. About Gargo International: Gargo International has 51+ years of experience across the globe with the comprehensive range of Automotive & Industrial Lubricants, Process Oils, Transformer oil, Greases and other specialities. PWR PWR

